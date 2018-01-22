‘Fire and Fury’ as existential comedy

The general consensus about Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury, the bestselling account of Donald J. Trump’s unexpected ascent to the highest office in the nation, is there are very few bombshells, especially in regards to the controversy with Russia.

As someone who has breathlessly followed the political news since that dark day on Nov. 8, 2016, I agree with that assessment. But that didn’t stop me from enjoying the hell out of Fire and Fury, if “enjoy” is even the right word for it.

What Wolff delivers in his account of Trump’s White House is context and characterization. I’d fallen into the trap of seeing the Trump administration as a monolithic entity with a single mindedness of purpose that would rival a Bond villain. Wolff disabuses the reader of this notion with his nuanced portrait of the many factions at play in the Oval Office.

Reince Priebus represents the GOP establishment, who is at odds with Steve Bannon and his Breitbart cronies who are locked in deadly combat with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, shortened here to Jarvanka.

Each of these factions compete to influence a president who “did not know what he didn’t know, did not particularly care, and, to boot, was confident if not serene in his unquestioned certitudes.”

In Wolff’s view, this nest of vipers makes “Shakespeare look like Dr. Seuss.”

Fire and Fury is a bit like Tom Stoppard’s play Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead. In Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are courtiers, bit players who serve as comic relief. But in Stoppard’s masterpiece they take center stage while the rest of the drama unfolds around them. Knowledge of one amplifies our understanding of the other.

Such is the case in Fire and Fury, where an overmatched Jarvanka attempt to steer the ship of state, all while an unkempt Steve Bannon does his best to run it aground.

Fire and Fury is not without its flaws. There are very few scenes with a proper beginning, middle and end. One attempt to dramatize Ivanka’s arrival at the Four Seasons for a breakfast meeting is gossipy and lacks anything resembling drama.

Depending on your point of view, Fire and Fury is an indictment of a broken political system or, like Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, an existential comedy.

Laugh while you can.