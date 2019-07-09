‘Juliet the Maniac’ is a teenager in crisis

In Juliet the Maniac, Juliet Escoria’s autobiographical novel, the teenaged protagonist sets out on what will be a wild night of reckless drug-taking and excessive partying with a hatchet in her purse. In a different kind of novel, this would mark a night of terror, bloodshed and gore, but Juliet is not that kind of maniac.

Set in the years between 1998 and 2000, Juliet the Maniac explores what it’s like for a teenager to experience massively disruptive health issues. In Juliet’s situation, however, it’s her brain and there’s no traumatic trigger, no incident that can be pointed to as a definitive cause of her suffering. In fact, Juliet has a plethora of advantages and opportunities that many students lack: She’s attractive and intelligent, comes from a stable home and is the daughter of affluent parents.

When she finds herself in a group therapy session at a mental hospital following a suicide attempt, this reality becomes problematic.

“Not once did anyone ever talk about what it was like when your only trauma was yourself,” Juliet says to herself.

Diagnosed with bi-polar disorder, Juliet struggles to navigate an illness with no obvious origin. She also struggles to not let the illness—or the medication she takes to combat it—define her. In other words, she’s more than her diagnosis.

Set in the fictional town of Santa Bonita in San Diego’s North County (the author now lives in West Virginia), Juliet the Maniac invites comparisons to Susanna Kaysen’s memoir Girl Interrupted and Andrea Seigel’s Like the Red Panda, which was set in Orange County.

Escoria is especially adept at portraying the fraught and, at times, volatile friendships of troubled teenage girls dealing with a multitude of disorders and diagnoses.

Written in a series of short vignettes, Escoria takes her readers through the literal highs and figurative lows of a teenager seemingly wired to self-destruct. Every so often, Escoria punctures the narrative with “A Letter from the Future.” These chapters clue the reader into ways the story differs from how Escoria lived it.

“I kept thinking about how the fictionalized version of myself should lose her virginity,” Escoria reflects. “Maybe I should write it just the way I lost mine. Maybe I should write it where she was so fucked up, she didn’t even know if she’d lost her virginity of not. Maybe I needed to make a statement about teenage sexuality. But then I decided, fuck that.”

Juliet the Maniac is a howl of despair, but one that needs to be heard in order to understand afflictions such as depression, bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia, as well as destigmatize those who suffer from them.