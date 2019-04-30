‘Machines Like Me’ is not the AI novel you’re looking for

Shortly before the publication of Machines Like Me, Ian McEwan’s novel about an Englishman who purchases a robot with artificial intelligence, The Guardian ran a profile that quoted McEwan as saying, “If a machine seems like a human or you can’t tell the difference, then you’d jolly well better start thinking about whether it has responsibilities and rights and all the rest.”

Naturally, the internet took McEwan to task for this, reminding the novelist of the long history of books and movies that do precisely that.

Although I steeled myself for a science-fiction story written by someone who apparently has never read Asimov or seen Blade Runner, I wasn’t prepared for the mostly predictable and surprisingly provincial story that McEwan cooked up.

Charlie Friend can be best described as a 32-year-old hair-brain-scheme addict who spends the last of his inheritance on Adam, one of 25 lifelike machines equipped with the latest AI. On the day of Adam’s arrival, Charlie realizes he is in love with his upstairs neighbor, Miranda, kicking off a bizarre love triangle. Apparently, Adam is a bit too lifelike for Charlie’s taste, but not for Miranda’s.

For example, take this passage showing Charlie listening to Miranda and his automaton getting ready to screw: “It was my mind’s eye, or my heart’s, that watched as Adam and Miranda lay down on the unyielding embrace of the futon and found the comfortable posture for a clasp of limbs.”

With lines like this, it sometimes feels as if a robot is narrating the story. But Machines Like Me is not a tale of tomorrow. It takes places in a distant, but very different past. Set in 1982, McEwan has constructed a counterfactual tale that hinges on an interesting question: What if Alan Turing had lived into his 70s and was able to turn his genius for code-breaking toward artificial intelligence?

The result is a world that looks a lot like the one we live in today, complete with the internet, smart phones and self-driving cars. And what new inventions does McEwan imagine for this alternate universe of his?

Nothing.

That I came to like Adam more than the other characters feels less like a triumph of machine over man than the failing of a much-loved novelist. McEwan’s robots may be like us, but his humans are not.