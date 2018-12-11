‘Milkman’ crafts a recipe for hate

"Milkman" by Anna Burns is a stream-of-consciousness tale of a young protagonist who attempts to navigate her way through gossip and political intrigue in 1970s Belfast at the height of The Troubles. (Courtesy of Graywolf Press)

Earlier this year, Anna Burns won the coveted Man Booker Prize for her novel Milkman, marking the first time the award has gone to a writer from Northern Ireland. The novel takes place in a fictional city in what can only be Northern Ireland during The Troubles: the conflict that came to a head during the infamous Bloody Sunday in 1968 and continued until the Good Friday Agreement in 1998. Milkman explores what happens when a civilian, a young girl of 18, is stalked by an older man rumored to be a member of a paramilitary outfit.

You don’t need to know anything about the political situation in Northern Ireland to appreciate Milkman. For instance, Republicans pushing for a united Ireland are known simply as “Renouncers,” while Nationalists loyal to England are known as “Defenders.”

Burns—who was born in Belfast and whose first novel, No Bones, is set there—is more interested in expressing what it’s like to live in a place with such deep divides. One of the perils of such places is that one’s loyalty is always called into question. Who one talks to, where one goes, how one spends one’s time—these are all held up to scrutiny and any slip-up, real or perceived, can have devastating consequences.

“…people were quick to point fingers, to judge, to add on even in peaceful times, so it would be hard to fathom fingers not getting pointed and words not being added, also being judged in these turbulent times, resulting too, not in having your feelings hurt upon discovering others were talking about you, as in having individuals in balaclavas and Halloween masks, guns at the ready, turning up in the middle of the night at your door.”

Milkman is a dense, claustrophobic and paranoid novel that traffics in rumor, innuendo and hearsay—all of which can be as oppressive as any totalitarian regime. Burns’ novel calls to mind Kafka’s longer works like The Castle and The Trial, novels we tend to think of as absurd, even humorously so, because their representations of reality is so mordantly convoluted.

Milkman is a strange, stirring and, at times, overwhelming novel about the extremes of sectarianism. It’s also a cautionary tale of what can happen to a society when its inhabitants see themselves in terms of “us” and “them.”