‘The Seven Autopsies of Nora Hanneman’ cuts to the bone

The Seven Autopsies of Nora Hanneman, Courtney E. Morgan’s debut collection of linked short stories, is full of surprises.

I suppose I could tell you that you’ll find stories about a young girl’s obsession with a ten-year-old boy who lives alone in a dilapidated house, a harrowing encounter between two young women and a drug-addled trucker, and a brothel that offers experiences with skin suits animated by the customer’s desires.

But these thumbnail descriptions do a disservice to the kind of reading experience The Seven Autopsies of Nora Hanneman provides. While there’s a narrative at work, it’s very faint. “Then what happened?” is beside the point here. Rather, these stories explore girlhood, adolescence and early adulthood in a way that emphasizes what’s not explicitly stated. Think of them as fairy tales for ghosts.

“The man, when he puts his hand inside of you and there are a thousand bottles that rattle and clank and then break into a thousand pieces and the blood drips down your leg, licks it away.”

Throughout the stories, images recur and are ruthlessly interrogated. Girls and birds are connected and, in some cases, fuse together. Homes are nests, but nests aren’t always homes, and tree houses are fraught places. Birds emerge from the protective shell of an egg, which then becomes a symbol of vulnerability as young women come to grips with their agency and power. This is particularly poignant when Nora loses her mother and becomes a mother herself.

“Something in the air becomes fuzzy in the act of becoming motherless. Something in the soil becomes familiar.”

Many of the characters are besieged with feelings of dislocation and not belonging. The events of the world push in while memories push their way out, creating a way of being that’s difficult to reconcile.

“It wasn’t that we were opened and something was stolen. It’s that the sense of ourselves moved from inside that tight membrane to somewhere outside. Somewhere else. I didn’t know where I was.”

Morgan’s prose churns with dark and discomfiting eroticism. Her stories are artful, engaging and full of danger. Whether you are aroused or repulsed, The Seven Autopsies of Nora Hanneman will leave its mark on you.

“There was night, it was always night, the black so black it must be memory.”

Courtney E. Morgan will be reading at Négociant Winery at 2419 El Cajon Blvd on June 16 from 7-9pm.