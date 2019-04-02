‘The Spirit of Science Fiction’ captures the soul of Mexico City

The Spirit of Science Fiction, the latest novel from the estate of the late Chilean poet and novelist Roberto Bolaño, isn’t an early work of science fiction, but its fantastic prose and unusual conceits contain the kernels of a much larger and more beguiling book, The Savage Detectives. That book, released in 1998, established Bolaño’s reputation as one of the great writers of the late 20th century,

The Spirit of Science Fiction belongs in that category of novel that documents first contact between a great writer and a great city. Bolaño took to Mexico City the way Raymond Chandler fell in love with Los Angeles, or Gertrude Stein meshed with Paris, or William S. Burroughs exploited Tangier. The novel, originally written in 1984, contains three threads concerning a pair of Chilean writers—the poet Remo Morán and the science fiction writer Jan Schrella—fleeing Pinochet’s fascist regime just as Bolaño had reportedly done in 1977.

The first strand is structured as an interview between a writer and a journalist who has just won a prestigious literary prize. This was one of Bolaño’s fixations: the power and prestige—who has it and who doesn’t—of authors, magazines, and publishers. He was obsessed with tearing down writers with overinflated reputations while lifting up those who had not received the recognition he felt they were due.

The second thread describes Remo’s adventures in Mexico City. In this exploration of bars, cafes, poetry workshops and parties (held in honor of literary figures of dubious merit), we see early glimpses of scenes that later energized The Savage Detectives and bring Mexico City to life in thrilling fashion.

“It was the ideal scene on which to pin images or desires, I thought—a young man, five foot eight, in jeans and a blue T-shirt, standing in the sun on the curb of the longest street in the Americas. This meant we were in Mexico at last and that the sun shining down on me between buildings was the sun of the Mexico City I’d dreamed of for so long.”

The final strand consists of a series of letters from Jan to prominent American science fiction writers such as Forrest J. Ackerman and Ursula K. Le Guin. The letters reveal both a familiarity and fascination with a genre that Jan seeks to elevate by encouraging these authors to support lesser-known Latin American writers.

Although these various situations and scenarios seldom cohere, they light the way for Bolaño’s chief project: to make high art out of the low-brow material of Mexico City’s bars, bookstores and bathhouses. The Spirit of Science Fiction, translated by Natasha Wimmer, isn’t for everyone, nor is it the best place to start in Bolaño’s oeuvre. It is, however, a beguiling introduction to the Mexico City he’d dreamed of for so long, both on and off the page.