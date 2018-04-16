‘Where the Dead Sit Talking’ is all kinds of troubled

Brandon Hobson’s Where the Dead Sit Talking explores the loneliness of a boy named Sequoyah who has been placed in foster care with the Troutt family in rural Oklahoma.

Harold and Agnes Troutt don’t have any children of their own, but they have opened their home in the country to two other children: George, a child genius with anxiety issues, and Rosemary, an artsy high school senior with a penchant for mischief that will eventually prove fatal.

That’s not a spoiler: We learn on the first page that Rosemary is not long for this world, and the novel’s suspense and unrelenting dread power the narrative to its no less startling conclusion.

All three of the foster kids are what teachers and social workers in the late ’80s, when the novel is set, would have called “troubled children.” However, each of these children are troubled in their own way and Hobson’s deft handling of his characters allows the reader to see both how they see themselves and how the world perceives them. The disparity is heartbreaking.

For instance, Sequoyah relates an incident from his childhood when his mother burned him with bacon grease. In Sequoyah’s telling, the incident is downplayed as an accident, but it’s the first thing others notice about the boy who bears the marks of his mother’s neglect.

Naturally, Sequoyah prefers to be alone and frequently isolates himself.

“The room was colorless and spectral, a space where nothing happened,” he narrates. “If I died in bed, I would lie there with cold skin until someone found me. I thought the room was dreaming and I was the subject of the room’s dream.”

When Rosemary lets Sequoyah into her life, things begin to change. Although he is a freshman in high school and she is a senior with plans to attend art school, he feels an intense connection. They both have Indian blood and bond over a shared passion for cigarettes.

This connection, however, quickly tumbles into infatuation: “she could have told me to do anything and I would have done it. …[N]ot to impress her, but because she had some unknown power over me.”

When Rosemary’s attention wavers it triggers intense feelings of abandonment that foreshadow her death. With dreamlike prose, Hobson lets the reader into Sequoyah’s strange fantasies as he tries to push past the trauma that confines him. Where the Dead Sit Talking is an exploration of whether it’s possible for a person to heal when all the world sees is a battlefield of scars.