Karen Stefano bares her soul in ‘What a Body Remembers’

Karen Stefano’s debut memoir, What a Body Remembers (Rare Bird Books), is a study in contradictions.

In 1984, Stefano was a typical student in many ways. She left San Diego to attend college at University of California, Berkeley, but the freshman had trouble fitting in and was rejected by every single sorority during rush week.

She found her family in the most unlikely of places: As a cadet with the University of California Police Department. The diminutive freshman, who stood 5’2” and weighed just 110 pounds, was an unlikely candidate for the job.

For someone who was considering a career in criminal justice, the university cops and cadets become something like a family to her. It was also where she met her boyfriend, another cadet.

Although Stefano wasn’t, in her words, a “real” police officer, she provided a valuable service as part of the escort program to walk students back to their apartments and dorms after a night of studying or socializing.

Then the unthinkable happened. She was followed home by a man with a knife who attacked Stefano outside her own apartment. She describes the night with gripping prose and unsparing detail.

“After there is no doctor, no ER. There is no need. There is no blood, no bones that need mending—just a bruise, a puffy soreness at my lips where his hand gripped my mouth. And a ravaged, rattled mind.”

The bulk of the memoir is focused on the aftermath of the attack, how it changed her and the steps she took to combat this new terror. This new normal, not only rattled her, but it corrupted her relationships.

The second half of the book deals with Stefano’s career as a criminal defense attorney, a job that required her to defend violent men with long, criminal histories. The hours were long and her caseload was brutal. But when she won, the victory gave her no pleasure because no matter how she rationalized it, a “not guilty” verdict wasn’t the same thing as “innocent.”

“Innocence. Innocence,” Stefano reflects after she helps a man walk free. “I have been robbed of mine.”

Stefano’s memoir is a poignant reflection on the nature of innocence lost, guilt that endures and the struggle to live with an unquiet past.