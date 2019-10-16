A Trip to Hell

Watching horror movies throughout the month of October to get ready for Halloween has become something of an annual tradition. This year I went to the source material for a cult classic of horror: Clive Barker’s “Hellraiser.”

Released in 1987, Clive Barker’s “Hellraiser” is significant for a number of reasons. The film marked Barker’s directorial debut and it launched the Hellraiser franchise and an astonishing nine sequels. Pretty impressive for a film with a working title “Sadomasochists from Beyond the Grave.”

“Hellraiser” is based on the novella “The Hellbound Heart” and sticks close to the source material. There’s a reason for that: Barker wrote it.

Originally published in 1986 the horror anthology Night Visions 3, which was edited by none other than George R.R. Martin, “The Hellbound Heart” tells the story of a mysterious puzzle box that unleashes unspeakable horror upon those unlucky enough to figure out how to open it.

The novella opens with a long prologue. Frank Cotton is a pleasure seeker who travels the world looking for new experiences. When he finds what he wants, he takes it—even if the object of his desire du jour happens to be engaged to his brother.

So when Frank learns of an object called Lemarchand’s box, which serves as a portal for experts in “the higher reaches of pleasure,” he decides he must have it. But when he opens the box, he gets more than what he bargained for.

Instead of beautiful women, a quartet of hideous creatures called Cenobites—“theologians of the Order of the Gash”—step out of the walls of Frank’s house. “Why was he so distressed to set eyes on them? Was it the scars that covered every inch of their bodies, the flesh cosmetically punctured and sliced and infibulated?”

Frank is torn to pieces and sealed behind the walls, but a bit of dried DNA allows him to cross over. When his brother and his new wife Julia move into the house, she senses her old lover’s presence and embarks on a hellish enterprise to get him back.

Fans of the movie will enjoy learning more about the Cenobites and note some subtle differences from the movie. But “The Hellbound Heart” is not a novelization in reverse but an exceptionally well-written and genuinely terrifying tale about the perils of excess.