Animals take center stage in subtle ways in ‘Natural Histories’

Guadalupe Nettel is a gifted novelist, short story writer and essayist from Mexico City. Her work has been translated into 10 languages, but only a handful are available in English, including her exquisite short story collection, Natural Histories, which was translated from Spanish by J.T. Lichtenstein and published by Seven Stories Press.

The stories in Natural Histories all deal with interactions between human beings and the animal kingdom. The collection opens with “The Marriage of the Red Fish,” a tale of two fish—Betta splendens aka “Siamese fighting fish” to be precise—and their combative relationship. The story of the fish, however, is a metaphor for the protagonist’s increasingly acrimonious marriage to her husband.

Nettel’s prose is spare and direct, but she has a gift for coming at the story in a way that’s slightly askew.

“I know it sounds foolish when put like this,” says the protagonist about her decision to move her aquatic counterpart into a new tank, “but my fish suffered by being separated, of that I’m absolutely sure. I could sense it as distinctly as I had earlier sensed her fear and her companion’s arrogance.”

“War in the Trash Cans” is set in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City and, somewhat surprisingly, shares some qualities with last year’s blockbuster film by Alfonso Cuarón. The protagonist is an orphan who comes to live with a wealthy family but feels more at home with the house servant who lives with her mother in a room on the roof. The central conceit of “War in the Trash Cans” is how an infestation of cockroaches turns the house upside-down.

The story “Felina” concerns a young graduate student in Paris whose life is improved when she takes in a pair of cats. Although she tries to keep the felines apart, the female, Greta, becomes pregnant. A short while later, the protagonist notices her period is late. She takes a home pregnancy test and the reader can probably guess what happens next.

“In the passing of a few minutes the happy and tender mindset Greta’s pregnancy had put me in turned into a nightmare.”

While aspects of Nettel’s storytelling are somewhat predictable, her sentences are clear, crisp and a pleasure to read.