Antonio Tabucchi’s love letter to Portugal

For Isabel: A Mandala—written by Antonio Tabucchi and translated from the Italian into English by Elizabeth Harris and published last year by Archipelago Books—contains a multitude of mysteries.

It is the story of a search through the streets of Lisbon for a young woman named Isabel, who disappeared at a time when the country was in turmoil. Isabel’s friend Monica recalls that, “Portugal was a country forgotten by Europe and forgetful of Europe, we were closed off on a dead-end street, in a sort of moldering monastery whose sexton was António de Oliveira Salazar.”

Salazar was Portugal’s Prime Minister from 1932 to 1968. He was an avowed authoritarian whose secret police enthusiastically enforced his paranoid policies. Among the many rumors that circulate about Isabel is the belief that she fell in with a group of communists, was picked up by the police and ultimately died in prison, possibly by her own hand.

But Isabel had a knack for making an impression on those who fell into her orbit, and clues keep turning up. According to her nanny, Isabel’s irrepressible nature was evident from an early age, which the nanny reveals in her charge’s youthful confession: “[W]hen the time comes, I’m going to find myself a lover, I’ll pick a man who’s full of himself, like the men mama knows, I’ll make him fall head over heels in love with me and I’ll make him die from unhappiness.”

But Isabel is just one piece of the puzzle. As we learn more about Isabel and the profound impact she had on the people around her, our attention turns toward the man who is searching for her: Tadeus Slowacki, a Polish poet who has traveled a great distance to find her.

As Tadeus talks to Isabel’s old friends and acquaintances, it becomes clear that he had a special relationship with Isabel, and that after all these years he is still infatuated with her. But as the search moves from Lisbon to Macau and beyond, it’s revealed that this isn’t a mystery in the conventional sense, but an ontological investigation.

Published posthumously, For Isabel reunites Tabucchi and Harris (she previously translated some of his other works) and serves as the author’s final love letter to Portugal, a nation he loved as much as his own. It is an idyll for obsessives, a love song for the long ago and a poem for people and places that live in our hearts forever.