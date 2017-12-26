Best books of 2017, maybe

I don’t like “best of” lists.

In advertising, you can’t claim that a product or service is the best without being able to prove it. So why do those of us who write about the arts get to declare what’s best without some kind of criteria? Why are the people selling beer and auto insurance held to a higher standard than cultural critics?

It’s no secret that what makes a book great is entirely subjective. The whip-smart thriller that keeps one reader up at night might bore the next reader silly. And the same goes for the historically accurate character drama or near-future dystopian epic and so on.

So here’s a shortlist of works published in 2017 that are beyond a shadow of a doubt the absolute best in their respective categories.

Most Disturbing Collection of Stories about Irish Ghosts and Kinky Sex Gone Awry: Room Little Darker by June Caldwell

Carmen Maria Machado rightly received a lot of press for her breakout book Her Body and Other Parties, but one of the most mesmerizingly transgressive books I read in 2017 was Caldwell’s searing collection of stories. “In a cage in a kitchen in a farmhouse in Leitrim. Master pacing the ground with hairy belly hanging. Bog all room. Caught for days on end. Hours fleecing hours.” Very Irish and very dark.

Best Memoir about an Addict with a Heart Defect: Sirens by Joshua Mohr

I’m generally not a fan of memoirs by writers, particularly those who are in the middle of their careers. And recovery memoirs are all too common. However, Joshua Mohr does something different in Sirens. Shortly after the birth of his daughter, he had a stroke that revealed a hole in his heart that was like a superhighway for blood clots. Mohr blends inspired stories from his past with anxiety about his future in radical ways. Recommended for tenderhearted hooligans and the people who love them.

Best Mash-up of Science Fiction and Sports in Digital Media: 17776 by John Bois

One of the most daring and outlandish works of fiction in 2017 didn’t appear in a book and was published on a sports website, SB Nation. The speculative story is also known by its unofficial subtitle “What Football Will Look Like in the Future.” When you click on the link, the words “Something is terribly wrong” appear and propagate in virus-like fashion, seemingly hijacking your device. Then a pair of satellites start talking to each other about… Frank Gifford. Though the story is long, it’s artful, engaging and endlessly inventive, and will take your imagination to places it would never arrive at on its own. Don’t freak out. Just go with it, which is basically how I survived 2017.

Thank you for reading The Floating Library in 2017. I look forward to sharing my favorite reads with you throughout 2018.