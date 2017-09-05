Brian Allen Carr’s darkness at high noon

Reading Sip, Brian Allen Carr’s new novel from Soho Press, is to slide into a demented post-apocalyptic world where people with money and influence have retreated inside giant domes while shadow addicts prowl the wasted lands looking for any living thing that casts a shadow.

Mira, who can best be described as a moral center of the novel, is a young woman whose mother is a shadow sipper but is too weak to feed her habit on her own. Mira yearns to leave home but spends her days hunting for shadows from small animals—birds, mice, rabbits—and then bringing them home to her mother.

“She’d never stolen from carrion crows. They usually flew too high, weren’t between her and the sun, but she knew doves well. Rabbits. Squirrels. She didn’t like to take from mice, because sometimes you’d take the whole thing, and she understood the horror that brought them. How they’d never sleep on their own again.”

Although Sip is Carr’s first novel, he’s no stranger to readers of the bizarre and the strange. He is the author of the short story collections Short Bus and Vampire Conditions and the novellas Edie & the Low-Hung Hands, Motherfucking Sharks and The Last Horror Novel in the History of the World, all of which were published by independent presses.

Carr was born in Texas and still spends time there. No matter how unusual his stories may be, they have the bones of a Western story and Sip is no exception. There’s a train and some heavily armed domers, as well as shadow eaters who can stretch and change their form like vampires looking for a fix.

The action ramps up when Mira makes her way to The Town of Lost Souls, presided over by a brutish majordomo named Doc who has invented a machine that keeps severed limbs alive so that shadow sippers can feed.

“As the machine’s master, each evening, whether or not all the shadows had been consumed from each limb, he’d order a switch on the thing to be flipped. The blood slowed to a stall. The limbs wriggled and fidgeted, kicked and punched. When they were all still, essentially dead, the switch was thrown again. The blood flowed. The limbs reanimated. The process brought their shadows back to them.”

Whether one reads Sip as a psychedelic Western or an analogy for a society addicted to bleeding the planet dry of its natural resources, Carr serves up a heady brew with plenty of nightmare fuel.