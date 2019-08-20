Chris Terry’s southern discomfort

There’s a poignant passage near the middle of Chris L. Terry’s new novel, Black Card, in which the unnamed protagonist reflects on cultural memory in his hometown in the South.

“There are only first impressions in Richmond.”

The narrator notes how people in the capital of Virginia refer to stores and restaurants by the names of previous establishments that have long gone out of business. That tendency to hold onto the past stagnates personal growth and makes it hard to reinvent oneself.

“If the city is full of flags supporting an army that lost over a century ago, it’s not gonna forget who you were last year.”

In other words, that phase someone went through in high school wasn’t a phase—it’s who they are and, to some extent, who they’ll always be.

This is particularly troubling for our hero: A 20-something young man with a Black father and a white mother, struggling to figure out who he is. His situation is confounded by his passion for punk rock. He plays in the local band Paper Fire and not only are most of his peers in the scene white, but they see him as one of them.

Black Card poses the question: What does one do when we’re caught between two cultures? In this case, the answer is to invent someone who understands. The protagonist has an ongoing dialogue with an imaginary friend named Lucius, who ultimately serves as something of an alter ego. Lucius is unambiguously Black and engages in stereotypically Black behavior. Only by acting and thinking more like Lucius can the narrator earn his Black card. Hijinks ensue.

Not surprisingly, the more the narrator embraces his Blackness, the more likely he is to experience racism. In Richmond, it’s part of the air he breathes.

“Racism here is often fancier than the Dixie flag bumper stickers you see next to race car logos on pick-up trucks. Lee is one of four statues of famous Confederates on Monument Avenue. It’s the ritziest street in the Fan, with a wide, grassy median, beautiful new town houses, and a new monument to a famous slaver every few blocks.”

Terry’s wry sense of humor and caustic wit is reminiscent of Joe Meno’s Hairstyles of the Damned and Todd Taylor’s Shirley Wins. Black Card is a powerful reflection on race and identity that packs a punk rock punch.