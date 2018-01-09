Colin Winnette crafts a buzz-worthy new ghost story

All he wanted was a pair of pants.

As a new arrival at a facility for orphaned boys, the unnamed protagonist of Colin Winnette’s The Job of the Wasp just wants to blend in. Then the tailor fashions a uniform that is too baggy and too long, ensuring that the boy will stand out, which is the last thing he wants to do.

After saying the wrong thing to the wrong person and a series of seemingly unprovoked attacks, the narrator is assigned to work in the garden where he makes a gruesome discovery. “There was a fingerling potato sticking up out of the dirt, pink and clean.”

This potato turns out to be something else altogether, which leaves our hero “a new boy in a bad situation.”

I’ve always been drawn to stories of wayward boys and girls caught in the machinery of brutal institutions. Growing up, I related to the characters played by Sean Penn in Bad Boys, Damian Chapa in Blood In Blood Out and Winona Rider in Girl, Interrupted more than classic tales of crime and punishment by Alexander Dumas and Charles Dickens. Maybe it’s because I went to Catholic school for 12 years and then signed up for more inflexible discipline by enlisting in the Navy—institutions that are particular about pants.

Whatever the reason, Winnette’s story has much in common with Dickens’ gothic tales of foul deeds with a whiff of the supernatural about them. Throughout his career, Winnette has been adept at adopting the style of a particular genre and then subverting it for his own purposes. In Haints Stay, he animates the Western with psychedelic violence and in Coyote, the disappearance of a daughter unravels not only a marriage, but the very fabric of the story.

With The Job of the Wasp, Winnette deftly introduces a stern Headmaster, an indifferent teacher, a perverted tailor and dozens of nameless enemies. This whips up a web of intrigue, but it’s Winnette’s wicked prose (a standout passage: “What use is there in talking about something in the language of what it is not?”) that tantalizes the reader and introduces uncertainty at every turn.

