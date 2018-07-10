Crime and punishment in Rachel Kushner’s new novel

Rachel Kushner’s third novel The Mars Room begins with its main character “Romy Leslie Hall, inmate W314159,” being transported from Los Angeles County Jail to a women’s prison in California. Romy is beginning the next—and presumably final—phase of her life: serving two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

As the sheriff’s bus rolls up the valley through Central California, The Mars Room seesaws between memories of Romy’s life on the margins in San Francisco—wild and largely indifferent to the laws of society—and the interactions of the caged women in the bus, one of whom won’t make it out alive.

In short, modular bursts, Kushner describes Romy’s reality with a kind of purgatorial regret.

“I had learned already not to cry. Two years earlier, when I was arrested, I cried uncontrollably. My life was over and I knew it was over. It was my first night in jail and I kept hoping that the dreamlike state of my situation would break, that I would wake up from it.”

Instead, Romy wakes to “slamming doors, shouting lunatics and alarms” every single day of her life. The Mars Room is relentless in its exploration of what it’s like to have no control over one’s body. The confinement is just the beginning of her many degradations. None of the inmates are innocent, but the injustices they endure are monstrous.

The irony of all this is that before her arrest, Romy was a dancer at a low-end strip club in San Francisco that gives the novel its name. It’s a grim, joyless place, but in the Mars Room, Romy is free to use her body as she pleases. It’s tempting to think of her as a sexual outlaw, a rebel. But Romy is relatable because, to one extent or another, we have all conditioned our bodies according to the constraints of a capitalist society.

What keeps Romy and the other women of Susanville going is narrative. Who they were, what they’d been, the things they’d seen. They trade these stories not as reminders, but so that they will become to others what their jailors deny them: a person.

The Mars Room is an important, devastating book that challenges our assumptions about prisons and their purpose by putting the reader on the other side of the bars.