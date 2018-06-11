Exploring Mexico through Graciela Iturbide’s lens

I suspect that most Anglo-Americans come to know the Mexican city of Juchitán, if they know it at all, through the photography of Graciela Iturbide. The photographer spent many years visiting the city in the southeastern part of the state of Oaxaca known for being one of the world’s foremost matriarchal societies.

Indeed, a signed copy of Iturbide’s Juchitán, published by Getty Publications in 2007, is a prized possession in my household.

A few years ago, I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to explore Juchitán in person. I was traveling with the artist Nuvia Crisol Guerra and, unbeknownst to her, I was planning to propose to her further south on the beaches of Huatulco.

While in Juchitán, we attended a vela, an all-night festival where the women were required to wear traditional Oaxacan dress with flowers in their hair. The men also had a strict dress code: white guayabera with black shoes and trousers. I joked that the women all resembled Frida Kahlo and the men all looked like busboys, which is perhaps the way it should be.

I was so swept away by the music, dancing and tiny Coronitas that I nearly proposed to Nuvia on the dusty dance floor, but I suspected that the majordomo who organized the affair would not have approved.

So it was with great delight that I read the graphic novel Photographic: The Life of Graciela Iturbide written by Isabel Quintero and illustrated by Zeke Peña. It’s a fascinating book that blends the story of Iturbide’s life with poetic interpretations of pivotal moments in her career. (I especially loved Quintero’s imagining of the interior lives of iguanas.)

Mixed in with the hauntingly spare black-and-white illustrations are reproductions of Iturbide’s photos. Though it’s fewer than 100 pages and can be read in an afternoon, Photographic is a fabulous introduction to Iturbide’s work because it considers the breadth of her career, not just her work in Juchitán.

Even if you’re not already a fan of Iturbide, Quintero’s story of the photographer’s journey as an artist is incredibly inspiring. Like Frida Kahlo, Iturbide was born into a life a privilege, which came with the burden of overwhelming expectations. Her decision to reject that life in order to pursue her art is nothing short of courageous.

Proposing to Nuvia required far less courage, but was nerve-wracking nonetheless. Accompanied by crashing waves and fireflies blinking in the mangroves, she said, “Yes.”

If only I had a photo.