Exploring the ineffable in ‘Eye Level’

I recently had my first experience in a sensory deprivation pod. It was a gift from a friend and not something I would ever have sought out for myself.

I didn’t know what to expect. I don’t meditate or practice mindfulness. I rather like the chaos of my brain, especially at the boundaries of sleep when the conscious mind taps into the parts of the brain that are usually off limits.

The pod seemed like a good way to explore that. Still, as I slipped into the water and closed the lid, I wondered if this experience was going to take me out of myself or push me deeper inside.

The same question could be asked of Jenny Xie’s debut poetry collection, Eye Level, published earlier this year by Graywolf Press.

One gets the impression that Xie, who was born in China and raised in New Jersey, travels a lot. Her poems are full of moments between places:peering out the window of a train, waking up in a foreign city, feeling out of place in the world. Example:

Here’s to this new country:

bald and without center.

To its paper rooftops

and dogs pink with mange.

Xie writes as if coming to her senses: her work takes startling turns and does unexpected things with language that resonate with the force of truth. In her poem, “Invisible Relations,” which takes the shape of prose, Xie explores undercurrents of connectivity. “In the course of a day, your head will point in all the cardinal directions.”

The line illuminates a moment of everyday magic but is also a kind of incantation. Here’s the final sentence in the poem: “Far off, you are being stitched into a storyline in the smooth lobe of another’s mind.”

As one might expect, many of her poems are about seeing. In her poem “Visual Order,” which is broken into 14 sections, she writes:

Describe how the interior looks.

Cloak the eyes.

Close them, and seeing continues.

These lines evoked my experience in the sensory deprivation pod, and how my mind roamed as my body reveled in its temporary release from gravity.

While I enjoyed my experience and would do it again, the next time I feel the urge to explore the interior, I think I will return to Jenny Xie’s Eye Level instead.