George Saunders sees dead people

George Saunders has done the impossible: He’s written a supernatural novel populated by dead people that’s entirely original and deeply moving.

But Lincoln in the Bardo isn’t a zombie novel or a ghost story. Rather, it defies description.

The story takes place on a single night in 1862 when a heartbroken President Abraham Lincoln comes to visit his dead son, Willie, in the crypt after the boy has succumbed to typhoid fever.

The “bardo” referred to in the title is a realm occupied by those who are neither alive nor dead. The story is told mainly from the point of view of the bardo’s inhabitants: people who are no longer alive but are stuck for some indeterminate time for some ineffable purpose. (“Bardo” is a Tibetan term that Saunders chose to discourage the Judeo-Christian assumptions that many readers would bring to the work.)

Suffice to say, it’s likely readers have never been to a place quite like this before.

Willie’s arrival in the bardo causes a stir among its denizens who aren’t accustomed to seeing someone so young there. Then, when Lincoln comes to visit his deceased son, the people of the bardo, such as they are, strive to foster some kind of communication between the two.

That’s the plot in the nutshell. But like most of Saunders’ fiction, what’s most arresting is the marvelous way he brings this strange world to life.

“Then a blinding flash of light came from near the obelisk, and the familiar, yet always bone-chilling firesound associated with the matterlightblooming phenomenon.”

(This phenomenon is what occurs whenever one of the bardo’s inhabitants yields to the immense pressure to leave this no-place behind and give up their corporeal form, or what’s left of it anyway, for good.)

Despite receiving the Man Booker Prize in 2017, Lincoln in the Bardo is a difficult read made all the more challenging by its 166 distinct narrators. Personally, I recommend listening to the audiobook, as I did, which features an immense cast that includes Nick Offerman, David Sedaris, Carrie Brownstein, Miranda July, Lena Dunham, Ben Stiller, Julianne Moore, Susan Sarandon, Jeffrey Tambor, Don Cheadle and many, many others. (If you have a favorite voice actor, chances are they’re part of the cast.)

Someday I’ll go back and actually read the book—it’s that good—but my appreciation of the story was helped along by the immense talent of the actors who transformed this profoundly strange story into something strangely profound.