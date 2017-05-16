Ian McGuire’s nautical adventure with gore galore

I’m a sucker for sailor stories. So when Ian McGuire’s whaling tale The North Water hit the New York Times bestseller list, I took notice. But this is not your father’s nautical adventure novel.

Like Moby Dick, The North Water begins with a harpooner. Whereas Dick’s Queequeg is rumored to be a cannibal and a savage, Henry Drax, the Volunteer’s newest harpoon slinger, is something much, much worse. The first chapter opens with Drax raping and murdering a young boy.

Drax’s savagery is balanced out by the introspective Patrick Sumner, an Irish surgeon who was injured during the siege of Delhi, and reports for duty hopelessly addicted to opium. His odd ways aggravate the captain, who has entered into a conspiracy with the vessel’s owner to sink the Volunteer and profit from the insurance. When a ghastly injury to one of the ship’s cabin boys arouses Sumner’s suspicion, the secret desires of the ship’s captain, surgeon and harpooner collide.

The novelist Colm Toibín has compared The North Water to a mash-up of Cormac McCarthy and Joseph Conrad, and it’s an apt comparison. McGuire writes beautifully gruesome sentences about brutish endeavors of mid-19th century whaling, warfare, hunting and surgery.

Take this excerpt from a scene in which the captain of the Volunteer happens upon a dead whale and orders the crew to salvage what they can:

“The blocks of blubber they peel and slice away are miscoloured and gelatinous—much more brown than pink. Swung up onto the deck, they drip not blood, as usual, but some foul straw-coloured coagulation like the unspeakable rectal oozings of a human corpse.”

It’s a real horror show, but that’s nothing compared to the depravity in store for the unfortunate crew of the Volunteer. Though the language is at times baroque, it’s always in the service of a story that really moves, which can’t always be said of McCarthy’s work.

The writing is so good that I occasionally found myself wishing McGuire would slow down a bit. However, much like Conrad’s slim novels, which are packed with demented captains, cursed seafarers and crazed castaways, McGuire moves the action along from ship to shore where the crew is stranded on the ice and things get even more intense.

McGuire thoroughly imagines a worst-case scenario for the hapless crew of the Volunteer and then keeps upping the ante with unrelenting violence and depravity. Come for the whales, stay for the eyeball-eating contest. Armchair sailors be advised: rough seas and worse weather are the least of your worries in The North Water.