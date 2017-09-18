Inside Dorothy B. Hughes’s overlooked masterpiece

Serial killer novels have become so commonplace that they could constitute their own sub-genre. Typically, the story is split into multiple points of view so that the reader gets a front-row seat to both the crimes and their resolution. It’s a formula that any fan of Law & Order, or its many spinoffs, will immediately recognize.

But it wasn’t always like this. The classic examples of the form like Jim Thompson’s The Killer Inside Me or the serial conman in Patricia Highsmith’s The Talented Mr. Ripley are told exclusively from the point of view of the killer. There are so few examples because it’s difficult to do well. The protagonist must be worthy of the reader’s empathy while driving the story forward one crime at a time.

One overlooked example is Dorothy B. Hughes’s In a Lonely Place, which was re-released last month by New York Review Books. Originally published in 1947, Hughes’ story concerns Dix Steele, a dashing fighter pilot who returns from WWII looking for something “to take the place of flying wild.”

He finds it in postwar Los Angeles where women are enjoying newfound financial security and freedom, making them easy targets for his brutish intentions. “To hell with happiness,” Steele thinks. “More important was excitement and power and the hot stir of lust. Those made you forget. They made happiness a pink marshmallow.”

Hughes was a gifted stylist who wrote poetry, novels, four decades of book reviews and a highly regarded biography of Erle Stanley Gardner. She penned over a dozen hardboiled crime novels, many of which were made into movies.

What sets In a Lonely Place apart from its many imitators is the lush and lucid portrait of protagonist’s mental state. During a visit with a friend from the war, he senses that the man’s wife doesn’t like him. He is obsequiously genteel as she eyes him “With the look behind the look.” This fuels Steele’s paranoia and he suspects her of “probing him with her mind.”

Steele’s guilt keeps him from seeing what he has done, only what he must do to stay one step ahead of the dragnet that the LAPD has laid out for him. When the screws begin to tighten, Steele becomes a prisoner of his own mind, and the prose reflects his unraveling state.

In spite of dense characterization, In a Lonely Place is still a fast-paced read, and as Megan Abbott points out in her astute afterword, both Thompson and Highsmith drew from Hughes’s masterpiece. If first place is a lonely place, seems Hughes was the loneliest crime writer of them all.