After the occupation

"It’s easy to imagine the end of the world…” said the philosopher Slavoj Žižek. “But you cannot imagine the end of capitalism.”

These remarks were made during a speech he delivered in Zuccotti Park in New York while protestors famously occupied it nearly six years ago. Today, they serve as a kind of organizing principle of Occupy Pynchon: Politics After Gravity’s Rainbow, a new work of literary criticism by Sean Carswell, an assistant professor at California State University, Channel Islands.

Carswell’s project is an ambitious one: to take the five novels that Thomas Pynchon has written since Gravity’s Rainbow, examine them through the lens of the Occupy Wall Street movement that began September 17, 2011, and show how Pynchon has been imagining a world without capitalism since the publication of Vineland in 1990.

Occupy Pynchon isn’t for everyone. It’s an academic monograph that assumes familiarity with Pynchon’s oeuvre, particularly Vineland, Mason & Dixon, Against the Day, Inherent Vice and Bleeding Edge.

Carswell explains how Occupy’s horizontal leadership structure provided an opportunity for activists of all stripes to gather and exchange ideas. It wasn’t so much a protest but a renunciation of neoliberalism, which tends to favor free-market capitalism.

“The occupiers were not simply protesting neoliberalism capitalism, they were demonstrating an alternative to it,” Carswell writes.

The author goes through each novel and examines the places where Pynchon presents communities that operate outside societal norms and compares them with the Occupy movement.

Occupy Pynchon is the kind of book I didn’t realize how badly I needed to read until I was halfway through, and the sentences started to register like a sermon from a circuit preacher.

As a reader and writer of imaginative fiction that doesn’t adhere to the limitations of realism, I’ve often wondered if these pursuits were anything more than earnest distractions from these charged political times. Occupy Pynchon showed me how crucial it is to imagine alternatives to the mess we find ourselves in today. It never occurred to me that imagining alternatives in fiction, both as a reader and writer, is a way to participate in a democracy that operates outside the demands of the marketplace—a crucial next step if the human project is to ever pull back from the cult of accumulation and direct the bulk of its energy toward communities, where it belongs.

In Occupy Pynchon, Carswell reminds us that, “democracy must be deliberated upon. It must be learned. It must be practiced and developed as a skill.”