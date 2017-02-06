Jade Chang’s debut upends the immigrant novel

The conventional immigrant novel follows a rags-to-riches narrative: a person or group of people arrive in a foreign place feeling the loss of their old way of living in the world as they struggle to navigate the new. They start with nothing and end with something considerably more. But Jade Chang’s debut, The Wangs vs. the World, is not your typical immigrant novel.

In her big-hearted and uproarious story, Chang starts where other novels end. Charles Wang, the patriarch of the Wang family and head of a cosmetics empire, has just been evicted from his mansion in Bel Air after his business has gone belly up at the onset of the Great Recession in 2008.

Wang responds to this reversal of fortune by embarking on a madcap journey across the United States with his second wife, Barbra, to collect his children: Grace, his fashion-obsessed teenage daughter; Andrew, his wannabe comedian son; and Saina, an enigmatic artist who has retreated upstate after creating a splash in the New York art world. These diverse pursuits give Chang opportunities to riff on art, culture, money and, of course, family.

“What was the point of having children? All they did was leave you,” Charles muses. “At the very moment when children might emerge from the uselessness of adolescence and finally take on some of the burden of being alive, that was when they blithely severed themselves at the root with one cruel, unthinking cut. Little assholes.”

Despite being an irascible and irreverent know-it-all who takes his cues from the do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do school of parenting, Wang’s eye for the main chance makes him surprisingly likable and quintessentially American.

“What did it matter how a country full of white people saw them when the whole world was theirs?”

Wang’s confidence drives both the family and the plot all the way back to the Wang ancestral home in Beijing where Barbra weighs the family’s options.

“The people of the world could be divided into two groups: those who used all of their chances, and those who stood still through opportunity after opportunity, waiting for a moment that would never be perfect.”

All five members of the Wang clan belong to the former. Chang’s novel is a celebration of the American spirit, ingenuity and drive, and a reminder of the courage it takes to act on dreams that refuse to be bound by borders.