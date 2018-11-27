Jim Harrison’s famous last words

In March of 2016, Jim Harrison was found dead at his writing desk in Patagonia, Arizona. The poet, novelist and nonfiction writer of some 36 books was best known for his 1979 novella, “Legends of the Fall,” which was adapted into an Academy Award-nominated film in 1994.

He was a legendary gourmand and a friend of Anthony Bourdain, but his first love was poetry, and he published more volumes of poems than prose.

Harrison’s final collection, Dead Man’s Float was published two months before his death. Earlier this year, Copper Canyon Press released a new edition that includes Harrison’s final poem, an untitled work written by hand in the journal found on his desk when he died.

Dead Man’s Float is a meditation on death, old age, and illness, yet is filled with birds. A lifelong bird lover, Harrison wrote his first novel while recuperating from a tumble off a cliff while bird watching. Their lightness, he said, lifted him when his soul felt heavy.

“Birds are poems I haven’t caught yet,” he writes in “Tiny Birds,” but even in death they are a source of mystery and beauty. Here are the final lines of his poem “Seventy-Four”:

… I once saw a bird fall out

of a tree stone dead. I nudged it surprised

at its feather lightness that allowed it to fly.

I buried it in earth where they don’t belong

any more than we do. Dead birds should be

monuments suspended forever in air.

For Harrison, poetry was a kind of flying that allowed him to push his pain aside and forget about his ailing body, but poems like “The Present” serve as a reminder that he was never able to completely leave his body. As he puts it, “the cost of flight is landing.”

Instead, he reflects on poets whose suffering was much worse than his. Lorca, Machado and Mandelstam all have something to teach him.

Harrison is at his most poignant when reflecting on the nature of memory. In his poem, “Seven in the Woods,” he reflects on sleeping in the forest at age seven and again in his 70s. The time between these two events disappears yet the future remains unknowable.

It is the burden of life to be many ages

without seeing the end of time.

We see you, Jim.