Julia Dixon Evans brings the heat in ‘How to Set Yourself on Fire’

How to Set Yourself on Fire by San Diego writer Julia Dixon Evans begins in a crowded apartment complex in an unnamed city in Southern California where the messy lives of its inhabitants spill onto each other.

Sheila is a young woman in the grip of unhealthy habits. She can’t hold a job, her mother is worried about her, and her romantic interests descend into obsession. Her last “relationship” was a one-sided affair in which she stalked a UPS driver. Her neighbor Vinnie is a divorced chain-smoking taxidermist struggling to parent his tween-age daughter long distance via Skype.

Then a pair of deaths disrupts their already disrupted lives. Sheila’s grandmother passes away, leaving behind a trove of lost letters from a lover who is not her grandfather and Sheila never knew about. Did her grandmother have an affair or are the letters a chimera, a distant echo of Sheila’s unhealthy infatuations?

Sheila finds an unlikely ally in the pursuit of these mysteries in Torrey, Vinnie’s daughter who has come to live with him after her mother’s sudden death. With some misgivings, Sheila accepts Torrey’s help in solving the mystery of her grandmother’s secret romance.

“I feel a fire inside, a spark. I’m almost certain this is a terrible idea,” Sheila narrates.

The novel takes place during fire season and opens on “the third morning of a wildfire to the east.” Fire imagery abounds in Evans’ prose and Sheila is something of an emotional fire starter. Her restlessness propels her into all kinds of awkward situations.

“The only things we have going for us are our skin and bones. Our ancestors, the shit we live in, the world—none of that is ours.”

In spite of Sheila’s quirks, How to Set Yourself on Fire is a novel full of humor and heart. Here she is reflecting on her neighbors’ propensity toward sitting outside in the small courtyard their tiny apartments share: “I wonder if they sit outside all afternoon and evening because there’s a deconstructed mountain lion or something hogging the living room floor.”

Though she has a knack for making a mess of things, by unraveling the mysteries of her family’s past, Sheila begins to make strides toward a more promising future.

