Kara Vernor crafts miniature masterpieces

Earlier this year I was reminded of the power of concise prose after reading Kathy Fish’s “Collective Nouns for Humans in the Wild,” which was published in the Jellyfish Review last year. It’s a devastating response to mass shootings in America.

Kathy Fish writes flash fiction, and for those unfamiliar with the term, flash fiction occupies territory somewhere between a very short story and a prose poem. They tend to be less than 1000 words long (often very less). They also pay careful attention to language and tell a story while subverting many of the so-called rules of narrative.

Think stories that start in the middle of conversations or end ambiguously. Stories that eschew exposition and narrative arcs and sit in your imagination like an intricately braided knot.

This is hardly revolutionary. In its quest to propagandize consumer culture, advertisers have figured out that less is decidedly more. Flash fiction is perfectly suited for the Internet where a writer can marry their art to the zeitgeist and put it out in the world.

But it can be a tough sell as a book—unless the author has a distinct and arresting style, which is the case with Kara Vernor’s Because I Wanted to Write You a Pop Song. Published by Split Lip Press, Vernor’s collection is fresh, funny and ferociously clever.

One story opens with preparations for a high school dance and climaxes at the end of the second paragraph with, “When they posed for the picture, he picked her up like a new bride, her face flushed and shiny, his mouth at her ear. It was this photo that circulated during the search.” The final sentence simultaneously spins the story in a dark new direction and plays off the title, “Prom Queen Found in Lake.”

In one of the longer stories in the collection, “Four Hands,” which runs four pages, Vernor tackles the perils for pre-adolescent friendship. “Janey has the longest, blackest hair in all of fifth grade. She’s also the biggest bitch. I’m onto this, how the longer your hair is, the meaner you are. I cut mine at the shoulders, so I can go either way.”

The stories in Because I Wanted to Write You a Pop Song are full of sentences like these with language that leaps off the page and scenes that lodge in your imagination.