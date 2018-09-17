Leonard Gardner’s desperate tale of pugilism

Leonard Gardner’s Fat City was published in 1969 and recently reissued by the New York Review of Books. The book is about a pair of boxers in Stockton, California. One is on his way up; the other the way down, but even when they win, they lose.

This is something that everyone who competes—against others, against the house, but ultimately against him or herself—comes to understand: The illusion of success has its opposite in failure, but unlike the ring there’s no canvas to stop your fall. In life, there’s no bottom at all.

Fat City is full of sentences concerning mankind’s brutal nature, like this one about a Zapotec prizefighter who travels from Mexico City to Stockton by train and eats whatever food people standing along the tracks offer him: “Somewhere he had bought half a roasted cow’s head and eaten it held by the horn with newspapers in his lap.”

Although it’s a book about boxing, the boxing is ephemeral; its true subject is the desperation of broken men struggling to comprehend their howling desires.

In his introduction, writer Denis Johnson explains how Fat City fucked him up. Its influence, he tells us, is all over his book Jesus’ Son. If you read Fat City, it will fuck you up, too. That’s my promise to you.

The words Fat City don’t actually appear anywhere in the book. That’s because there are two Fat Cities. There’s the mythical Fat City of our dreams, the place where our pockets are full and our desires sated. The one where we come through the door and every man and woman in the joint looks at us with respect and admiration.

That Fat City doesn’t exist no matter how much we might wish it were so. Our ambition, greed and lust point us toward this brightly lit mirage, but as much as we struggle to reach it, we never quite get there.

So we turn away, go back to where we came from, a place where we weren’t good enough and neither were the people we so desperately tried to leave behind. Our return to this place is where we finally come to understand ourselves and all of our mad cravings, and this is the shame we carry with us for the rest of our days.

This Fat City is real and we’ve all been there.