Leonora Carrington’s stories are part fairy tale, part nightmare

A hyena attends a ball wearing the face of a serving maid. A talking horse invites a young woman to a party at the Castle of Fear. A painter hired to produce a portrait of a nobleman’s dead wife discovers her own likeness in the painting.

These are some of the unusual scenarios you’ll find in The Complete Stories of Leonora Carrington published by Dorothy, a publishing project, last month.

Carrington’s stories are part fairy tale, part nightmare. They are packed with forests full of strange creatures and castles populated by the rich and well to do. Her protagonists are almost always young women at the margins of society who find themselves in surroundings ranging from the strange to the sinister. Although the stories invoke bizarre occurrences that are tempting to call supernatural, they are rendered in language that suggests nothing out of the ordinary is taking place.

“The queen called me to her office. She was watering the flowers woven into the carpet.”

This deadpan delivery of her looking-glass world is used to great effect in Down Below, the true story of Carrington’s descent into madness

Born in Britain, Leonora Carrington is probably best known as a surrealist painter, but she led a fascinating life. At 19, she began a whirlwind romance with Max Ernst, a leading figure among the Surrealists. Ernst, who was married and considerably older, was pursued by the Nazi government for his decadent art. The couple fled first to the south of France and then to Spain. After Ernst was imprisoned, Carrington experienced a severe breakdown and was committed to a hospital in Madrid.

Down Below, which was published by the New York Review of Books simultaneously with The Complete Stories of Leonora Carrington to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Carrington’s birth, chronicles her unraveling. Compared to her short stories, Carrington’s account of her madness is almost subdued but has the same even tone throughout.

“Around eight in the morning, I would hear from a distance the siren of a factory, and I knew this was the signal for Morales and Van Ghent [Carrington’s doctors] to call the zombies to work and also to wake me, I who was entrusted with the task of liberating the day.”

Carrington’s refusal to delineate fact from fiction, nightmare from reality, is the mark of her greatness both as a painter and a writer. These books are a testament to her extraordinary vision and remarkable resolve.