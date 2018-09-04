Lisa Brackmann’s new political thriller set in San Diego

In Lisa Brackmann’s stunning new political thriller, Black Swan Rising (published this week by Midnight Ink), television news reporter Casey Cheng’s greatest fear is being assigned a story about surfing bulldogs.

Not that she has anything against them. They’re cute, and the audience loves them. But among Casey’s cohorts in the San Diego news business, a “surfing bulldog” is a derogatory term for a story with no consequence. It’s essentially fluff used to fill the time after the important stories are done. If you’re doing a surfing bulldog story, someone else is covering the real news.

Casey Cheng certainly gets her wish to cover a real story though. While covering an active shooter incident on Morena Boulevard, she finds herself in the crosshairs.

“The bullet had knocked her to the ground. The burning came next, the excruciating pain, the wet, warm spread of blood on her back.”

Casey survives to find herself in the middle of a conspiracy involving a controversial graphic novel and the political campaign of a local Congressman. She is no longer just covering the news; she is part of the story.

Casey is one of the novel’s three narrators. The others are Lindsey Cason, wife of Congressman Matt Cason, who represents a fictional district in Clairemont and Kearny Mesa, and Sarah Price, a campaign staffer with a dark secret that could upend the entire campaign. These women tell the story of the violence sweeping through San Diego that may be linked to a graphic novel with fascist undertones.

Brackmann, who is the New York Times best-selling author of the Ellie McEnroe series set in China, lives in San Diego and writes convincingly in the book about local news, craft beer and the San Diego Padres. There’s even a scene set at Comic Con.

“130,000 people attended the Con, and that number didn’t include people without tickets who came downtown for the open events or just to hang out and soak up the atmosphere. All those people in costume, crowded into a convention center and the blocks of the Gaslamp downtown… hundreds of thousands of them. People in masks, in helmets, walking around with swords and blasters… you couldn’t make that situation totally secure.”

But it’s Blackmann’s knowledge of how trolls coordinate their online, misogynistic attacks that sets the novel apart. Her use of tweets and viral video accounts make Black Swan Rising read like a particularly dark chapter of a perilous future.

Lisa Brackmann will sign and discuss Black Swan Rising at Mysterious Galaxy Books on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m.