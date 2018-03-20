Liska Jacobs’s tale of a fateful trip

"Come sailing with us,” they said. “It’ll be fun,” they said.

While visiting her mother in California, Elsa Fisher allows her old college friends to talk her into a trip to Catalina, the island 22 miles off the coast of Los Angeles that is also the name of Liska Jacobs’ impossible-to-put-down debut novel.

Elsa has it all: fabulous looks, an impeccable sense of style and a great job at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. She’s envied by her friends and desired by seemingly every man she meets. There are few situations Elsa can’t talk her way out of, which is a good thing because Elsa has a problem. Actually, she has lots of problems. Her thousand-watt smile is fueled by a steady diet of pills, coke and whatever alcohol is on hand. And once Elsa starts, she’s incapable of stopping.

“I think maybe I’m sick. This isn’t a hangover; I’m actually sick. Something serious and old-fashioned, like tuberculosis. God, does that sound nice.”

Elsa’s sense of humor buys her just enough time to get her out of whatever scrape she finds herself in and into the next one. And with a ship’s crew that includes her ex-husband and his new girlfriend, there’s plenty of awkwardness to go around.

But every time Elsa looks in the mirror she is reminded of her secret: She isn’t on vacation, but has fled New York in shame after being unceremoniously fired by her married boss with whom she was having a torrid affair.

“In the bathroom I put my mouth right on the faucet. I drink like I’m in grade school, gulping it down. When I’ve had my fill, I look up, into the mirror. My makeup is smeared, the eyeliner over my right eye has wilted, and my left eye looks like I tried to wash it off completely. It’s terrible business being a girl.”

Maybe so, but following Elsa’s attempts to outrun her past while doubling down on her dysfunctional behavior is a great deal of fun—until it isn’t. Eventually the drugs run out, as they always do, forcing Elsa to consider a course correction. Catalina is a propulsive read, one that is filled with outrageous scenes that Elsa may not remember, but the reader will never forget.