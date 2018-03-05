Loneliness haunts Amy Wallen’s new memoir

Growing up in a Navy family meant moving around a lot, but one of my earliest childhood memories comes from right before my father shipped out.

My parents put my younger brother and I in a daycare facility on the Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia, so they could go shopping in peace at the commissary. I vividly recall playing outside and looking across the parking lot where I spotted my parents loading groceries into the back of the station wagon.

I watched in horror as they got in the car and drove away. I was convinced I would never see them again.

They picked us up a few hours later, but the memory lingers. I thought about this incident often as I read When We Were Ghouls, by San Diego writer Amy Wallen, published this month by University of Nebraska Press.

When Wallen was seven years old, she moved from the small town of Eli, Nevada, to Lagos, Nigeria, a city of eight million. Wallen’s father had been summoned to Africa by a petroleum company that tasked him with finding oil. That meant he was gone a lot, exploring the bush for resources to exploit. Her older siblings were sent to a boarding school in Switzerland, and after her mother was infected with malaria and was confined to bed, this left Wallen in the care of the staff that the oil company had hired to care for their expat employees.

“My family could have been magicians, their specialty: the disappearing act.”

With deadpan humor and youthful incredulity, Wallen explores a series of strange events, each more bizarre than the last: stepping over dead bodies on her way to school, witnessing a cook stab a clerk with a knife at her school and declining an invitation to attend the execution of a predator, who had, as the story goes, turned himself into a goat after being apprehended by the authorities.

Just as she was acclimating to Lagos, her family moved halfway across the globe to Lima, Peru, where things were even more ghoulish. On a rare weekend together, her family went on a trip to an ancient gravesite, which they promptly plundered for household décor. They even kept a skull, which was stashed in the pantry.

Wallen investigates these memories with the mordant wit of a wisecracking detective as she excavates the crippling loneliness and fear of abandonment that followed her from country to country.