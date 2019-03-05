Love and the border crisis in ‘Lost Children Archive’

Imagine riding in a car with two young children and a partner when a news report comes on the radio about unaccompanied migrant children being held at detention centers at the border. The story is alarming and upsetting to everyone, so the radio inevitably gets turned off.

But the kids in the car want to know: What will happen to the children? What is a detention center? Where are their parents and why can’t they be with them?

These and other questions bedevil the narrator of Lost Children Archive, the latest novel from Mexican-born writer Valeria Luiselli.

In her relatively short career, Luiselli has already produced an astonishing body of work with two additional novels (Faces in the Crowd and The Story of My Teeth), as well as a book of essays (Sidewalks and Tell Me How It Ends: An Essay in 40 Questions). 40 Questions was based on her volunteer work as a translator for young migrants from Central America. This experience also informs Luiselli’s new novel, but the inner life of a family in turmoil drives the narrative.

Two artists embark on a trip across the United States with their two small children (each partner brought a child to the marriage). After completing a long project together, the unnamed wife and mother fears she and her husband are drifting apart.

“I guess we—or perhaps just I—had made the very common mistake of thinking that marriage was a mode of absolute commonality and a breaking down of all boundaries, instead of understanding it as a pact between two people willing to be the guardians of each other’s solitude, as Rilke or some other equanimous philosophical soul had long ago prescribed.”

Luiselli’s characters are searching for answers to problems they cannot define, much less answer, which mirrors the situation along the southern border. What’s sad and shocking is that we are no closer to answering the question, “What will happen to the children?” today than when Luiselli conceived the novel several years ago.

As long as we see things as American problems or Mexican problems or Central American problems, and so forth, we make ourselves blind to a humanitarian crisis that isn’t going away, yet cries out for a solution.