March means classic Irish literature

For most people, March means the arrival of spring, the blooming of desert flowers, or the madness of the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament. For me, however, I always like to make a gesture toward St. Patrick’s Day and make a point of reading or re-reading Irish literature from the 20th and 21st centuries. This year, I listened to the Irish actor Colin Farrell read James Joyce’s A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, produced by Audible earlier this year.

I was introduced to James Joyce by Dr. Timothy Poland, my English composition instructor at Radford University. He had a very large poster of Joyce hanging in his very small office. I would sit with Dr. Poland during office hours and drink coffee and discuss literature and Joyce would preside over these conversations.

The photo was taken of Joyce when he was in his early 20s. He’s wearing a tweed cap, his hands thrust in his pockets. Joyce was asked what he was thinking when the photo was taken and he replied that he was wondering if he might hit the photographer up for a loan. I, too, was in my early 20s and, just like Joyce, was full of ambition and nearly as broke.

A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man is an autobiographical novel about a young man named Stephen Dedalus, an allusion to the figure in Greek mythology who built the infamous labyrinth. Naturally, Dedalus’ life closely follows that of Joyce, from the time when he was a young boy through his education at University College, Dublin.

The novel served as Joyce’s warm-up for Ulysses, regarded as one of the great modernist novels of the 20th century. Ulysses opens with Dedalus a few years after the conclusion of A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man. Joyce began to experiment with his stream of consciousness prose style in the early parts of the novel to describe the thoughts, sounds and smells of his dear, dirty Dublin and surrounding environs.

Farrell’s reading captures the yearning of a young man eager to find his place in the world. The Dubliner has an ear for the dialect and is well versed in the sights and sounds recounted in the novel, making his performance a timely take on a timeless classic.