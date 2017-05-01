Meg Howrey explores the psychological suspense of space exploration

While on a recent road trip through the Four Corners region of the Navajo Nation, I was struck by the strangeness of the rock formations and the redness of the earth. It was a Martian landscape, I said over and over again, probably because I could seldom say for certain if we were in Arizona or New Mexico, Colorado or Utah.

What do I know what Mars looks like anyway? What does anyone know? Well, thanks to the images beamed back by the Curiosity Rover, we know quite a bit about the red planet’s features.

But if we want to know what it actually feels like to walk on Mars, we have to turn to art and ask novelists and filmmakers to take us there. To gain an appreciation of what a long journey that will be and just how far away we are from realizing it, I checked out Meg Howrey’s latest novel The Wanderers.

A trio of international cosmonauts—Helen Kane, Sergei Kuznetsov and Yoshi Tanaka—have been assembled by the space exploration company Prime Space for the mission to Mars. What’s fascinating about The Wanderers is that it covers the 17-month training simulation of their expedition to Mars, their brief stay on the planet, and their journey back, all without leaving Utah. Piece of cake, right?

I used to think that being an astronaut wasn’t all that different than being a fireman or a solider: a job in which one occasionally came face to face with death but was marked by unrelenting boredom. Reading The Wanderers I realized that an astronaut confronts the worst-case scenario in the face of oblivion 24/7. And that’s just the logistical aspects of sending a tin can so deep into space that you can no longer see earth with the naked eye.

Imagine that for a moment.

Where The Wanderers really blasts off is when the psychological implications of deep space travel are peeled back and exposed–not just by the crew, but by those they’ve “left behind” on the home planet.

“Sergei cautions himself against anticipating wild liberty during the Mars Simulation. He will step outside only technically: his spacesuit is only another kind of craft. He will not feel the wind on his face, he will not see the sky as it is.”

You might think that the notion that all of this takes place inside of a simulation reduces the drama and tension. Not so. The only thing worse than living inside of a simulation when one’s hold on reality begins to slip is the sneaky suspicion that a fellow crew member is becoming delusional, or delusional in a way that differs from the mutually-agreed-upon delusion to which the cosmonauts all voluntarily subscribe.

Buckle your seatbelts, space rangers; The Wanderers is one hell of a ride.