Melissa Lozada-Oliva howls for all to hear

The last book I started in 2018 and the first book I finished in 2019 was a poetry collection by the Boston poet Melissa Lozada-Oliva.

It all began when I stumbled across a video of Lozada-Oliva performing her poem, “The Women in My Family Are Bitches.” I was captivated by her intensity and humor, and immediately sought out her book.

Peluda, published by Button Poetry, explores identity and assimilation through the lens of body hair. “Peluda” is a Spanish feminine adjective for “hairy” but is also used pejoratively to mean “hairy beast.” Lozada-Oliva has earned honors and accolades for her performances in slam poetry competitions, and her abundant wit shines on the page.

In “Maybe She’s Born With It, Maybe She Got Up Early,” Lozada-Oliva examines Western beauty standards and the rituals of womanhood as a young girl in her mother’s beauty salon.

when the economy crashed, beauty was

the first thing my mother’s clients crossed

off their weekly budget so they let their nails

grow jagged, let their bikini lines become

bikini borders

Lozada-Oliva subverts expectations in “My Hair Stays on Your Pillow Like a Question Mark.” A strand of hair is not a clue in a romantic dalliance or evidence in a love triangle gone wrong, but an opening salvo from a white “friend” who complains about finding the narrator’s hair all over her Brooklyn apartment every time she comes over. The poem morphs into a piece that burrows into body horror that begs the questions: whose body and whose horror?

Imagine the things that shed

from you turning into something

that survives the apocalypse??

Lozada-Oliva takes her obsession with hair to its logical conclusion in “Wolf Girl Suite,” a five-part poem about a 2001 movie called Blood Moon in which an actress named Victoria Sanchez portrays Tara the Wolf Girl. The film is about a girl with hypertrichosis, a rare genetic condition. Covered head-to-toe in body hair, she has spent all of her life as the main attraction in a traveling freak show.

The poem considers the character, the actress and the film as artifact, all while probing the terror of succumbing to the animal within. Endlessly inventive and entertaining, Peluda is a terrific example of a body of work that coheres to a theme while still investigating all of its possibilities and permutations.