Meredith Alling’s bold new book of very short stories

I took my first fiction-writing workshop in the late '80s. Readers were enthralled with realist fiction that sought to represent the lives of contemporary Americans in a way I found artless and boring. These stories were popular in fiction workshops because, lacking metaphors and rhetorical flourishes, they were easy to read, easy to discuss, easy to imitate. I hated it.

One of my English professors assigned the book Sudden Fiction, an anthology of extremely short stories and, for the first time, I encountered contemporary American writing that was truly weird. The collection had stories from popular realists such as Tobias Wolff and Raymond Carver, but it also had strange postmodern stories by Donald Barthelme, Robert Coover and Lydia Davis. One story in particular held my attention: "The Artichoke" by Marilyn Krysl.

I didn't understand the story. I wasn't even sure what was going on, but I loved it. It was rich and mysterious, yet only a few hundred words long. This, I thought, was for me.

Every once in a while I encounter a work of very short fiction that provides the same thrill of discovering something new while redefining what a short story can be. Meredith Alling's Sing the Song (Future Tense Books) is one such book. The stories are very short, very strange and, if you can wrap your head around what's going on, utterly unforgettable.

Take this brief excerpt from one of the stranger stories, "Go Quiet": "Maybe a dog doesn't remember if you cut off its tail when it's a puppy, but maybe it does. The long part of the tail in some trash heap next to an empty potato can. Maybe it finds its way into the can and coils up in the starchy runoff."

The excerpt infers an act of horrific violence the narrator committed, observed or is imagining as a way of distancing her pain. The second sentence is a fragment, not a true sentence in a strict grammatical sense, but places the tail in a setting. The existence of the tail, its life after its separation from the dog, refutes the violence, even though that refutation is nonsensical.

Alling's stories live in the maybe, the part of existence in between the known and the unknowable, between what one can remember and what is lost forever. Many of the stories present familiar situations and take them to ridiculous extremes. In "Whistling Baby" a young woman is chastised for her lack of enthusiasm in a way that feels like a fable about social media. "Insubordination" imagines a home invasion as a relationship that quickly runs its course when the invader doesn't find what he's looking for and refuses to leave.

Alling's wildly imaginative tales hit the right note for these strange and terrible times.