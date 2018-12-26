My most anticipated books of 2019

Another year has come and gone and, as usual, there are more books in my to-be-read pile mixed in with the stack of books I actually read this year. Nevertheless, there are a handful of books that will go to the top of the pile as soon as they are published next year.

The Testamentsby Margaret Atwood

You could almost see this coming. In 2017, Audible released a special edition of The Handmaid’s Tale read by Claire Danes, which included a new afterward read by Margaret Atwood herself, as well as a special addendum to the original book that expanded on its ending. The Handmaid’s Tale has also been adapted for television, and with the #MeToo movement and its associated scandals, the spectral figure of red-cloaked handmaidens are part of our collective consciousness. So it should come as no surprise that Atwood would be interested in expanding the narrative further even if it’s in a sequel that comes some 30 years after the original was published.

Night Boat to Tangier by Kevin Barry

A new book by this Irish novelist is a cause for celebration. This comical, existential tale of a pair of Irish gangsters en route to Africa sounds like a mash-up of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot and Martin McDonagh’s In Bruges.

Mostly Dead Things by Kristen Arnett

It’s rare that a debut novelist with an indie press generates the kind of attention that Arnett is receiving. Then again, Arnett is anything but ordinary. The Orlando librarian’s Twitter feed, which is mostly about her pets and her trips to 7-11, showcases her generous wit and has endeared her to thousands.

Your House Will Pay by Steph Cha

The new novel by the author of the Juniper Song detective series examines the L.A. riots and its aftermath from the Korean-American perspective. A native Angeleno and the noir editor for the Los Angeles Review of Books, Your House Will Pay promises to be extraordinary.

San Diego is blessed with a plethora of New York Times bestselling thriller writers. In 2019, we’ll get new books from two of them: The Border by Don Winslow and The Night Agent by Matthew Quirk. The former is Winslow’s follow-up to The Cartel and completes the trilogy he began with The Power of the Dog. Quirk’s novel features a new set of characters, but a storyline straight from the headlines: a young FBI agent must flush a Russian mole from the White House.