Octavia Butler and the birth of Afrofuturism

"The truth is, I hate short story writing. Trying to do it has taught me much more about frustration and despair than I ever wanted to know.”

So writes Octavia E. Butler in the preface to her short story collection, Bloodchild. It is a sentiment expressed by many writers who have taken up the form, especially novelists who struggle with the intricate compression that short stories require. However, few writers have received as many accolades as Butler has for her groundbreaking stories and novels. In fact, she was the first science-fiction writer to be awarded a MacArthur Fellowship, and the title story “Bloodchild” won both a Hugo and a Nebula Award.

Originally published in 1995 by Four Walls, Eight Windows, then again in 2005 by Seven Stories Press, the Kindle edition of Bloodchild features the five stories that originally appeared in the collection, each with its own afterword penned by the author.

“I feel that what people bring to my work is at least as important to them as what I put into it. But I’m still glad to be able to talk a little about what I do put into my work, and what it means to me.”

Butler serves as a guide to the often violent worlds where she takes her readers. “Speech Sounds” imagines a future where the ability to speak and process language has been eradicated, plunging the world into chaos where survivors struggle to find meaning. “Bloodchild” takes place on a distant planet where humans serve as hosts to their alien overlords, a fact that is kept from the humans. The story is told from the point of view of a human who learns the truth of his relationship to a master he loves.

What makes Butler’s success all the more astonishing was how many obstacles she had to overcome to achieve it. She was born in Pasadena, California to parents who cleaned houses and shined shoes. As an African-American woman writing science-fiction in the ‘60s and ‘70s and trying to break into publishing with no connections to New York, the odds at times seemed insurmountable. But she persevered and her work, which critics consider a touchstone of Afrofuturism, continues to break new ground and serve as a source of inspiration for writers of all backgrounds.

The Kindle edition of Bloodchild also offers two additional stories, a pair of essays and a detailed illustrated biography that serves as an outstanding introduction to Butler’s astonishing life and work.