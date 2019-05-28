Patricia Highsmith was the queen of mean

Patricia Highsmith is probably best known for a series of books about a sociopathic killer. So is it really a surprise that she would write a collection of stories in which awful things happen to their protagonists?

Even though she’d struck gold with her debut, Strangers on a Train (which was made into a film by Alfred Hitchcock) and subsequently wrote The Talented Mr. Ripley and its many sequels, Highsmith was not widely read in the United States.

In fact, Little Tales of Misogyny was originally published in Germany in 1975 and wouldn’t find a publisher in the United States for another decade.

Written in a plain, matter of fact style with very little nuance or atmosphere, Highsmith’s stories are like post-war fairy tales where the families are nuclear, the settings are suburban and appearances matter.

These stories are also strikingly similar in the manner in which they dispose of their protagonists. The women who take center stage in this slender volume often end up dead or disappeared.

In the story, “The Evangelist,” a lay preacher steps out of a window “convinced that she could fly or at least float,” and then plummets to her death amidst a clutter of patio furniture.

Mildred, the protagonist of “The Mobile Bed-Object,” consorts with a parade of men until she ends up with a wealthy suitor named Sam who has run afoul of the law.

“Mildred was bundled by both chauffeur and Sam into a mummy-like casing of stiff, heavy tarpaulin, and then ropes were tied around her. She was dumped into a canal and drowned.”

Many of the stories read like indictments of the kind of lifestyle that Highsmith, who was notoriously mean-spirited and difficult to be around, found dreary if not outright contemptible. In “The Artist,” Bob loses his wife Jane to a series of art classes. Jane’s pursuit of the sublime comes to an end when the School of the Arts she attends is blown to smithereens.

“It seemed to Bob that there was no inspiration in the School of the Arts, only a desire to imitate people who had been inspired, like Chopin, Beethoven, and Bach.”

Highsmith’s scathing rebuke of high-minded hobbyists at a mediocre art school underscores the hostility that permeates her stories.

Highsmith’s Little Tales of Misogyny are far from heartwarming, but there is a method to her meanness.