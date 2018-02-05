Remedios Varo, the overlooked surrealist

Imagine a vermin-infested apartment in a tenement building in Mexico City with holes in the floor and Picassos on the wall. The balcony offers views of the hospital that would occasionally disgorge body parts into the landfill behind her apartment.

If this sounds like a scene out of Twin Peaks, you’re not far off.

This was the home of the surrealist painter Remedios Varo, who is the subject of Janet A. Kaplan’s groundbreaking bio/picture book, Unexpected Journeys, which was published 30 years ago by Abbeville Press.

Born in Spain, Varo was a part of her country’s surrealist movement. Through her association with the poet Benjamin Péret, she got to know Andre Breton. This connection would be crucial, for it allowed them to flee from Barcelona to Paris during the Spanish Revolution when it was a dangerous time to be an artist.

It was a case of out of the frying pan and into the fire. Varo’s foreign status in Paris during the Nazi takeover put her in constant peril of being sent to a concentration camp. Varo fled to Marseilles where she spent the better part of a year waiting for a ship to take her to Mexico, which welcomed all Spanish citizens during Franco’s regime.

In Mexico, Varo established herself as a surrealist painter with stunning skill and exceptional gifts. While many of her contemporaries were producing work that is abstract or insular, Varo’s paintings are lush, figurative compositions that seem lifted from dreams.

Her subjects frequently travel in fantastic boats and carriages that transport them into extraordinary realms. Like her contemporaries Leonora Carrington, with whom she was closely acquainted, and Frida Kahlo, Varo’s work is steeped in the narrative of fairy tales and imbued with the trauma of her experiences.

Varo was by all accounts a remarkable person. She took many lovers yet remained close to them when they were no longer romantically involved. After her first major art show, she sent most of the money she had earned from her work to an ex-husband, a pilot who was injured in an accident. Many of her former lovers remained devoted friends up until the time of her death in 1963. As one friend put it, “her head and her heart were united in an extraordinary way.”

Though she did not receive the recognition she deserves during her lifetime, Varo’s work continues to take new generations of fans on journeys of the imagination.