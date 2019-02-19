Sam Lipsyte delivers another bull’s-eye with ‘Hark’

When I heard that Sam Lipsyte had a new novel out called Hark, which is a synonym for “listen,” that’s exactly what I did.

I mostly prefer to experience literary fiction in book form, especially those read for language rather than story or plot; but Lipsyte is a wildly comic writer who translates well to audio format. Plus, the novel is read by Lipsyte himself, which sealed the deal for me.

Lipsyte has written four novels and a pair of short story collections, and enjoys something like a cult following among irreverent readers. I first encountered his work in a strange literary journal called J&L Illustrated, which included Lipsyte’s “Ode to Oldcorn,” a sad, strange and deeply funny story about a shot-put coach.

That story was eventually published in his second short story collection, The Fun Parts, but it set the stage for much of his current work, which is often centered on male misfits who are more nebbish than menace. After all, they’re just struggling to find their way in what Lipsyte calls “this hard turd of a world.”

Hark is like this as well, but in a more circumspect way. The figure at the heart of the story is Hark Morner, a handsome, charismatic man who has developed a technique called “mental archery” that he believes will help people focus. It’s kind of like The Force in the Star Wars universe, but mental archery is more of an extended metaphor. Those drawn to Hark can’t help but see a grander design behind his message. Hark, however, lacks the evangelical zeal of a for-profit prophet and keeps insisting there is no message.

At one event, Hark proclaims, “One aims at the future, but not a static future. One shoots where the stag, the target, one’s chance for fulfillment, are about to appear. You lead your prey. You don’t dress for the job you want. You dress for the job your child will someday be denied.”

These are the empty calories of guru claptrap, and the loose collection of enablers in Hark’s orbit know it. But what if there really is a message behind the BS, perhaps one that Hark himself isn’t aware of?

Lipsyte has been crafting deadpan dystopias for the better part of two decades (the publication of his first novel, The Subject Steve, on September 11, 2001, reads like a cosmic joke). Hark not only hits the mark, but it just might be Lipsyte’s most accessible and fulfilling work to date.