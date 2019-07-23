Sarah Rose Etter ties readers in knots

I went to grad school in Arizona with a poet who once summed up Franz Kafka’s short story, “The Metamorphosis,” in the following manner: “If you think you’re a bug, you’re a bug.”

Sarah Rose Etter’s debut novel, The Book of X (Two Dollar Radio), takes this idea a step forward.

Cassie, the novel’s protagonist, was born with an unusual defect: The flesh of her stomach is twisted into a disfiguring knot. Although this abnormality was passed down from her mother, whose own mother also suffered from this affliction, she is of little help to Cassie.

“My mother is like the weather in that she changes daily. Each day, I make a report of her.”

Cassie is stuck in the house all day with her mother, who is obsessed with cleaning the walls with lemons, while her father and brother work all day in the quarry harvesting meat. Despite these strange activities and Cassie’s deformity, the novel unfolds in a fairly conventional manner. Cassie knows she is different than other girls but it’s not until she reaches adolescence that she feels the pain of this difference. Boys torment her. Girls betray her. Her knotted stomach literally comes between her and her desire.

The Book of X is punctuated with visions, glimpses of an alternate life that Cassie imagines for herself.

“I slide off my dress. There is nothing sexual to it—he does not stare at me and I do not look at him. In the flickering candlelight, my body is a deeper puzzle: the shadows make my curved abdomen stranger, more menacing, the neck of a dark swan curled in on itself.”

This isn’t a scene between Cassie and a new lover, but a faith healer who promises to cure Cassie’s problems. The irony of Cassie’s condition is that, despite her attention-grabbing difference, no one really sees her.

Etter has crafted a strange and surreal novel that serves as a reminder that while we might carry our afflictions with us wherever we go, it's up to us whether we let our burdens define us. The Book of X looks like an experimental novel, but feels like a classic.