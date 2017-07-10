Searching for Frederick Catherwood in the Yucatan Peninsula

For the 100th installment of The Floating Library, I want to tell you about a book that is very important to me: The Lost Cities of the Mayas: The Life, Art and Discoveries of Frederick Catherwood by Fabio Bourbon. It’s a book that I’ve owned for a decade and have perused many times but didn’t get around to actually reading until this summer.

When we were on our honeymoon, my wife Nuvia and I visited the ancient Mayan city of Uxmal in the heart of Yucatan. I felt as if I were walking through a dream, like I’d been there before, all thanks to an English artist named Frederick Catherwood.

Catherwood had accompanied the American writer and explorer John Lloyd Stephens on two voyages to Central America and the Yucatan peninsula in 1839 and 1841. The two shared an interest in studying ancient ruins and had explored Egypt and the Levant both separately and together. Stephens set down his adventures in his book Incidents of Travel in Egypt, Arabia Petraea, and the Holy Land, which made him one of the most well-known writers of the early 19th century.

Catherwood, however, shied away from the spotlight. He was an artist who’d studied art, architecture and draftsmanship in London, but was so reserved that very little is known about him even though he was liked and admired by the leading artists, architects and explorers of his day.

They were perfectly suited as travel companions for the difficult journeys they faced as they traveled to Yucatan. At the time, very little was known about the Mayans outside of Mexico, and the information that had trickled out—often coming in the form of breathless accounts detailing ruined cities in the jungle—were cloaked in fabrication and racist lies. These cities, it was commonly believed, had to be the work of Egyptians or Hindus or even one of the Lost Tribes of Israel. The oppressive colonial mindset of European explorers would not allow them see the ruins for what they were.

But Catherwood and Stephens changed all that. Thanks to Catherwood’s training and experience, he recognized that what he was seeing was unique. He wrote that the structures displayed “a high degree of constructive skill, and attesting, in their ornaments and proportions, to the prevalence of an indigenous and well established system of design, varying from any known models in the old world.”

This sober description of Mayan architecture is quintessential Catherwood. He eschewed the sensational and brought his unique skillset to the task of rigorously documenting what he saw in hundreds, if not thousands, of illustrations. Many of his drawings are so detailed and rendered with such painstaking accuracy that today Mayan scholars can translate the glyphs depicted in his illustrations.

I read both of Stephens’ volumes of Incidents of Travel in Yucatan, illustrated by Catherwood, before, during and after our honeymoon, but bought Bourbon’s oversized folio upon returning home as a souvenir. While much of Catherwood’s story was already familiar to me, I was stunned to learn that a fire had destroyed most of the illustrations and daguerreotypes the artist had made on his second journey. This fact alone makes the images that did survive all the more precious.

By the time this column goes to print, Nuvia and I will be back in Yucatan, celebrating our 10-year wedding anniversary with our own incidents of travel.