Angie Thomas opens readers’ eyes in young adult novel

You think you know oppression? You think you understand bias, discrimination and prejudice?

Growing up in the mostly white suburbs of Washington D.C., I know I didn’t. But that changed when I enlisted in the Navy and was stationed on a ship here in San Diego with a crew of 300. Close quarters foster fast friendships, and it was an education in what it was like to be Black, Brown or an immigrant in America.

That may have opened my eyes to inequality, but I didn’t grasp the limits of this experience until I listened to the audio book of Angie Thomas’ The Hate U Give.

Starr Carter is a bright, affable teenager who lives in two worlds. In Garden Heights she’s “Big Mav’s daughter who works at the store” that her father bought when he got out of jail. At Williamson, the school she attends in the suburbs, she’s one of the only Black students.

Starr’s passion for Air Jordans, Lebron James and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air help her bridge the gap between home and school. But the harmony she strives to maintain by not seeming too white to her Black friends or too Black to her white friends is shattered one night at a party.

While talking with an old family friend named Khalil a fight breaks out. They leave, but on the way home Khalil is pulled over and a tragic scene that is all too familiar in American life unfolds. Khalil is shot and killed by the officer in front of Starr’s eyes.

Every decision Starr faces in the aftermath of Khalil’s murder threatens to disrupt one of her worlds. Thomas presents Starr’s struggle in a way that is intense and immensely relatable. One of the things I love about The Hate U Give is Starr’s family life, which is messy and complicated. Her dad’s a former gang member. Her uncle’s a cop. She has two brothers who have different mothers. Her boyfriend is both wealthy and white.

There are no easy solutions or quick fixes for Starr. It’s one thing to say that doing the right thing is seldom easy, but Thomas shows us why someone would choose not to and then rewards us with a character whose integrity shines like her namesake.