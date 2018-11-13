Tadao Tsuge’s blood-spattered code

"I’m not interested in heroes,” writes Tadao Tsuge in his essay, “Always a Tough Guy at Heart,” which appears at the end of Slum Wolf, a new collection of stories edited and translated by Ryan Holmberg and published earlier this year by New York Review Comics.

When Tsuge was growing up in the slums of Tokyo after World War II, heroes were in short supply. When Westerners think of post-war Japan, if they think of it at all, they imagine the boom years that transformed Japan into an economic powerhouse. Tsuge’s work serves as a stark reminder that not all of Japan’s cities were lifted up and many were left behind to fend for themselves.

Tsuge’s escape was the movies and he was captivated by Japanese samurai films and the American westerns that borrowed from them. When he started making comics, he inserted his version of the antihero into the world he knew: blood banks, sordid bars and red light districts where thugs prowled for easy pickings.

Reading Tsuge for the first time is an unsettling experience. The brushwork is loose, equally elegant and grotesque. Imagine the self-taught lines of Raymond Pettibon’s early zines combined with tough guy prose lifted from the pulp novels of Dashiell Hammett.

The stories don’t really cohere around a narrative. The characters are laconic, terse and shrouded in mystery. Tsuge is drawn to people who let their fists do the talking for them. The violence that inevitably comes feels preordained and there are no winners.

In one story, “Legend of the Wolf,” a stranger comes to town and takes shelter from the rain in a bus stop. The rain falls and falls. It takes five panels for the stranger to finally say, “Bullshit, man.” Another five pages pass before the “Wolf” finally appears and something like a story is set in motion.

There’s a series of stories set in the “Vagabond Plain,” a cluster of shacks “clinging to the earth inconspicuously, but with the tenacity of a nasty scab.” It’s a lawless zone inhabited by those living their lives at the margins, which is a romantic way of saying a homeless encampment populated by deranged war veterans, opium addicts and people with nowhere else to go.

There are no happy endings in the slums and shacks of Tsuge’s post-war Japan. The violence never stops. Slum Wolf serves as a reminder that no matter where our wars are fought their casualties are always with us.