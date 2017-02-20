The Bard speaks in 'Annihilation Songs'

Jason DeBoer’s Annihilation Songs (Stalking Horse Press) is a book unlike any other. At less than 100 pages it feels like a poetry collection, and in a sense it is. That’s because the stories in Annihilation Songs were composed using only words that appear in the work of William Shakespeare.

DeBoer, who is also a filmmaker, calls these stories reintegrations. “The work is an experiment in which each and every word used in each story also appears in a particular William Shakespeare play,” he explains in his Author’s Note. “The words of each play have been restructured into a new narrative.”

The result is a reading experience that conjures up feelings of déjà vu yet is completely new.

For instance, the story “Puzzle of War” draws from Hamlet yet tells a story that takes place immediately after the American invasion of Normandy during World War II.

“A canopy of metal angels made their flights from England, dropping death on the German lines, and the blasted earth shook like a kettle-drum clapped by a million angry hands.”

Shakespeare’s words seem perfectly suited for a tale of great conflict, but it’s so strange to see them deployed in such a modern context. The tension between the origin of the words and the uses to which DeBoer puts them is exhilarating.

“In the afternoon, a soldier hit a mine with a shovel, blasting him into the crow-flowers.”

In “Here Swims a Most Majestic Vision” DeBoer repurposes The Tempest to chronicle the declining marriage of Caliban and Miranda, and Two Gentleman of Verona provides the source material for “The Execution of the Sun,” which is about a bizarre love triangle between a writer, a publisher and his young wife that takes place on a train.

Equally entertaining is the short essay that serves as a preface to the book in which DeBoer describes a long, lonely sojourn to Kathmandu where the anti-malaria medication he was taking turned him into an insomniac. That’s when the idea for Annihilation Songs first took hold.

“All’s well that ends well,” as Shakespeare famously writes, but for DeBoer, it’s all about the syntax: changing the order of the words to wring new meaning out of old and create astonishing scenes of modern lust, love and war.