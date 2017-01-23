The beat goes on in ‘Sirens’

While reading Joshua Mohr’s new memoir, Sirens (Two Dollar Radio) I realized I’d played a bit part in his story.

A few years ago I was preparing to moderate a panel at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books that Joshua Mohr was scheduled to be on when I received a frantic phone call from his wife. She informed me that Josh wouldn’t be able to attend the panel that morning because they were on their way to the emergency room.

I knew that Josh was a recovering alcoholic and drug addict, and I assumed that he had relapsed. However, I would eventually learn that Josh had not in fact relapsed; he’d had a stroke. Josh was 35 years old.

What happened that day in Los Angeles serves as the heart of his story and separates it from other addiction memoirs.

Josh has written five novels, and the title of his first foray into nonfiction works on at least two levels. It refers to the siren-like lure of drugs and alcohol, even when heeding their call would spell certain disaster. Sirens also calls to mind the flashing red lights of the ambulance that spirits Josh away from his life and into an increasingly uncertain future.

The memoir swings back and forth between these two poles, between the call of the wild (“hey stupid, let’s be stupid” and the regret that comes afterwards (“what had I done now, what was the latest thing I busted?”)

But Sirens is much more than a collection of war stories with a moral tacked on the ending—though the reports from the battlefield are equal parts harrowing and hilarious. Sirens tackles the toughest questions and directly addresses the reader:

“What do you struggle with—what’s that one thing in your life that you wish to control, yet the compulsion spins constantly, relentlessly?”

As a recovering alcoholic, this speaks to me even though on most days my disease isn’t “that one thing.” It’s my failures as a husband, father and son. It’s my relationship with money, food and art. To be human is to strive and fail and, if we’re lucky, strive again. Mohr’s Sirens is a high-wire act that feels like it’s unfolding in real time. It pulses with passion for a life that’s one beat from slipping away.