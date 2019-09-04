'The Chain' is a parent's worst nightmare

The Chain, belongs in the latter category.

The novel’s plot can be summarized in a single sentence: Rachel O’Neill’s daughter has been kidnapped, but the only way to get her back is to kidnap another child whose parents can be counted on to keep the chain going.

The scheme plays on a parent’s worst fear: to have their child taken away from them in the most horrible away imaginable. What kind of monster would do such a thing? The twist is that Rachel must become that monster if she wants to get her daughter back.

Rachel is already having a bad day when her nightmare begins. Her oncologist has summoned her to discuss the results of her most recent scan. But after a few hours the possibility of her cancer recurring feels like the least of her worries.

This is rich territory for a thriller and McKinty makes the most of it. His language is sparse but direct, and the action is non-stop. Rachel’s terror is palpable when she comes to terms with what is happening to her, but the novel is at its most harrowing when Rachel turns to targeting a child and plotting the abduction.

What makes McKinty’s devilish plot so chilling is how easy it is for amateur kidnappers to track a family’s movements through their digital footprint and social media use. Google maps and iPhone applications provide an abundance of information that can be used against us. “The Chain” is the name of the shadowy criminal network, but it’s also a metaphor for how we’re tethered to our devices.

Although McKinty has won numerous awards for his novels, he’s never had a breakout success before now. In fact, not that long ago, he resorted to driving for Uber to make ends meet and was considering whether he should give up writing altogether. While The Chain will leave many readers anxious about how their social media use puts them at risk, the book represents something of a happy ending—and a new beginning—for its author.