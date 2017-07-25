The darkly transformative poetry of ‘Lessons in Expulsion’

In her debut collection of poems, Lessons on Expulsion, published earlier this month by Graywolf, Erika L. Sánchez invites the reader into a world that is both sensuous and strange.

In the title poem, the narrator ignores her mother’s call and runs into the wilderness. She, however, is not the one who has been expelled. She is a “plumping” vessel who seeks to expel that which has taken root inside her. She recollects taking toxic substances, or perhaps she only fantasizes about them, calling out their names as if they were an incantation. Realizing it will take more than herbs to remedy her situation, she lets “the leeches crawl/until nightfall.”

The poem is arranged like a tapestry, a narrow story that spills down the page. But poems aren’t two dimensional, and narrative is incidental to their expression. No amount of thread will transform the reader into the girl at the end of her poem, pressed against a eucalyptus tree, delirious with desire. Not the desire that got her into this mess, but its opposite. The kind of desire that reduces God to “an open-mouthed stranger.” The kind of desire one seldom reads about in poems.

Sánchez has a knack for making pathos poignant. Take this scene set in New York but which could be any major city:

“In the melted fat

of the hour, a crust punk chokes

his dog in an empty park.

I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry,

the dog whimpers, licking the filth

from his wounded feet.”

It’s not violence that up-ends the reader’s expectations, but the dog’s infinite capacity for forgiveness that twists the knife in these lines that close the poem “Letter from New York.” The poem prompts the question: Is it worse to be an animal like this human or a human like this animal?

At times Sánchez writes like a fabulist (“A pack of spotted horses turns to the foaming moon”), but she is at her most ferocious when she calls down moral terror on the reader, as the does in the final lines of “Quinceañera,” the collection’s opening poem:

“In that slurry

of August, the silence climbs you

like a man until you hear

the meaty flaps of God inside you.”

A great book of poetry doesn’t instruct the reader how to see the world differently.

Rather, great poetry provides fresh insight into what a poem can say and do and be.

Sánchez’s poems are spells that hide their intentions until their work is done, leaving the reader transformed.