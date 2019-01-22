The fire within Patrick Coleman

The note at the beginning of Patrick Coleman’s outstanding new poetry collection Fire Season reveals that the poems were originally composed on a digital recorder during Coleman’s commute to work from Ramona to the San Diego Museum of Art. The poems often reflect on these journeys from the bucolic fields and pastures of East San Diego County to the heart of the city. There are horses and mountain ranges and things one might ordinarily encounter in nature poems, but they give way to 21st century concerns.

“These are lucky horses, in a way. Moved here, protected by fences, photographed often, Facebooked. I should see myself so lucky as well. I have 187 friends, plus or minus two, depending on whether I’ve posted something political recently.”

Coleman’s prose poems (each poem takes the shape of a paragraph, and there aren’t any line breaks) reflect the tension of the commute, of moving from one place to another, from a world of the familiar and into one that is decidedly less so.

But even the familiar has been rendered strange by upheavals both in the author’s life and outside of it. In 2007, parts of Coleman’s neighborhood burned during the Witch Creek Fire. And shortly before the composition of these poems, Coleman’s family welcomed a new baby.

Naturally, many of the poems are ruminations on the world his child will inherit. All parents experience this existential dread in way or another, but in the title poem, these anxieties are poignant.

“My wife saw the fire start from where she nursed on the couch. The lightning of a summer thunderstorm that came in from the desert struck the mountain two ranges over. This is in Southern California. We have a baby. There’s always a fire somewhere, and we spend our days pacing out the distances between there and now.”

The notion of “there’s always a fire somewhere” works in many contexts: the pressure of being a new parent, the collapse of stable governance, the growing calamity of climate change.

Yet Coleman’s poems are oddly soothing. Each poem is presented alongside a reproduction of a classic work of art, which adds another layer of meaning. These images of paintings and sculptures from centuries ago reassure the reader that just as the human project has endured plagues and invasions and weapons of mass destruction, we will survive this crisis. We will make more babies and more art and more problems to worry about.

Maybe.